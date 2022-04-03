Cooking Matters: Hispanic Center of LV 520 E 4th St Bethlehem, PA
If you are passionate about healthy eating, cooking, and eliminating hunger through hands-on education, then you may be interested in volunteering with our program.
Cooking Matters is a 6 week cooking and nutrition education course that empowers low income families to prepare healthy and affordable meals. Our volunteer commitment is 3 hours per week for 6 consecutive weeks. The volunteer team for each course consists of a culinary instructor, nutrition instructor, classroom manager, and a coordinator (a Second Harvest Food Bank employee). All volunteers go through a 2 hour nationally developed online training and a 1 hour in person training. Volunteers work out of a nationally developed curriculum. The curriculum includes goals, objectives, talking points, and recipes for each week. The curriculum is user friendly and practical for our volunteer base consisting of busy students and professionals, as well as retirees that are looking for a less demanding volunteer opportunity.
Our curriculum is implemented with a facilitated dialogue style of teaching. This means we ask that you do not lecture but rather have participant led conversations around the weekly topics. All supplies including food, equipment, paper goods, cleaning supplies, and handouts are brought to the site by the coordinator. We ask volunteers to show up to class with their instructor guide, and ready to have fun with the participants and volunteer team!
The class is 2 hours long and it takes 30 minutes to set up and break down. Each week the same 10-15 participants return to class. Class time is split into 3 main parts including cooking, nutrition, and meal time. We make 3-4 recipes during the cooking portion of class. We make enough for everyone to sample (not a full meal).
Our courses are in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Bangor. We work in schools, faith- based organizations, food pantries, YMCA/YWCAs, boys and girls clubs, etc. Sometimes we have permission to work in industrial kitchens and other times we may be working on portable stove tops in a classroom. We have courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We have 5 curriculums including Cooking Matters for Kids (3rd-5th grades), Cooking Matters for Teens (middle school ages), Cooking Matters for Parents (18 and up), Cooking Matters for Adults (18 and up), and Cooking Matters for Families (parent child teams). Our course times vary and most commonly are from 10am-12pm, 1:00-3:00, 3:30-5:30, 3:15-5:15, 4:00-6:00, or 5:00-7:00.
If you are interested in volunteering, the next step is to contact Laura Scarpino at lscarpino@caclv.org to fill out an application. After you fill out the application, you will receive our volunteer openings. You can review the openings and see if there is one that works for you.
