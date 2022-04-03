spinner
We need you here!

Foster Families needed for our Forgotten Felines & Fidos.

Some of our animals need to be socialized in a family/home setting, and sometimes we simply run out of space for our animals. An interview may be all that is separating you from a foster pet while we search for a forever family.

Germansville, PA

Through 3/4/22

Cat Care Team

The shelter house and barn are home to about 150 felines on any given day, so the need to clean is endless. Any time that you can donate to help clean food bowls, wash linen, clean litter boxes…etc, is VERY appreciated. The bulk of the work is done daily(including weekends and holidays) by just a few volunteers who would always appreciate the help and the break.

Germansville, PA

Through 4/29/22

Shelter Maintenance Team

Shelter improvements and repairs Routine Maintenance Landscaping

Germansville, PA

Through 4/1/22

Volunteer Shelter Coordinator

Job purpose: We’re looking for an experienced administrative manager who can help us become more efficient and effective at executing our mission. Below is a fairly comprehensive scope of the job responsibilities. FFF mission: The mission of Forgotten Felines and Fidos, a nonprofit, all-volunteer, no-kill animal organization in Germansville, Pa., is to reduce the number of homeless, unwanted cats by offering a low-cost spay/neuter program and by working together with the community to help control the feline population. We provide a supportive environment for all of the cats at our shelter until they can be matched with their forever homes, or shelter them for the rest of their lives, if necessary. In addition, we provide medical care for our sick and injured felines in a nurturing environment. We are committed to educating feral colony caretakers and the general public on the humane treatment of feral cats. We offer a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program to encourage spaying/neutering of feral cats, followed by returning them to their natural habitats. Job responsibilities Manages the day-to-day administrative activity of the shelter Oversee and coordinate the physical plant/facility including identifying maintenance, setting up preventive maintenance, scheduling vendors and contractors for repairs, improvements, etc., and overseeing their work Develop relationships with and manage various vendors and suppliers Manage all supplies and materials necessary to keep the shelter running smoothly In conjunction with the Volunteer Coordinator, coordinate and help train volunteers, and handle scheduling, keeping updated lists, finding subs if people call out, etc. Oversee scheduling for twice-weekly spay/neuter clinics Collaborates with FFF board Manage vet and vet staff; oversee and troubleshoot daily volunteer activities Develop annual budget for all administrative functions and supplies Receive and verify all invoices for accuracy; works with treasurer on payment Prepare monthly reports for board meetings Identify opportunities for improvement and bring ideas to board for consideration Play with cats and kittens Required skills/competencies: Strong leadership and management skills Superior organizational skills Excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong negotiating skills The ability to manage multiple, sometimes competing priorities and different personalities with decorum Very good and current technological skills Substantial problem-solving skills Strong Microsoft Office skills Additionally, please do not apply if you are allergic to cats, we have more than 100 at the shelter and there will be cats in your work environment. To apply, please send a resume and cover letter (as PDFs) to: Forgottenfelinesfidos@gmail.com Thanks so much for your interest.

Germansville, PA

Through 5/31/19

Volunteer Tutors Needed for Carbon Career and Technical Institute (Jim Thorpe)

Carbon Career and Technical Institute (a partner of Lehigh Carbon Community College) is looking for volunteer tutors for it's adult literacy program. Tutors will be working one on one or in small groups with adults looking to improve their academic skills in subjects such as Math, Reading, Writing, Social Studies, and Science in order to obtain their high school equivalency. MATH tutors are needed immediately! It is a 3 hour weekly commitment, but tutoring times are flexible dependent upon your schedule. The tutor coordinator will provide you with resources and materials to tutor. Requirements: Bachelor's degree or above, attainment of clearances. Contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Jim Thorpe, PA

Through 8/10/19

AM Cat Care at our Sanctuary!

We currently have Weekday AM Cat Care volunteer positions available!! Cat Care duties include: Feeding, watering, cleaning, playing, cuddling and loving. We will provide training to Cat Care volunteers and you will provide the LOVE! This volunteering opportunity would be a weekly or biweekly (every two weeks) commitment. Please join us in caring for our wonderful cats and join our Sanctuary Family!

Breinigsville, PA

Through 7/31/19

Public Relations, Marketing & Community Outreach Intern

The Marketing, Public Relations, and Community Outreach Intern will support the Ranch's external communications which are critical for raising awareness. The Intern will write and post messages, upload photos and video, develop marketing materials, write press releases, stories, and articles, and assist with planning and implementation of fund raising campaigns and community outreach efforts. Love of animals and compassion for helping others; commitment to the mission of Ranch is required. Marketing, Public Relations, Communications or English major with at least 60 college credits completed. Excellent interpersonal communications and writing skills. Strong analytical and critical thinking skills. Excellent computer skills including Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Prior experience with social media and website maintenance helpful. Outstanding organizational and follow-through skills. Strong attention to detail and ability to multitask. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Dependable and punctual. Minimum commitment of 2 hours a week/semester or summer. This is an unpaid internship. Interested students should email resume and letter of interest to Kathryn Gress at gressranch@gmail.com.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

Help to maintain our grounds for animals and humans

The Grounds Maintenance Volunteer performs a variety of tasks that ensures that the ranch facilities are safe and presentable for animals, guests and clients. Tasks may include spring, fall, and after-storm grounds clean-ups, tree and shrub care, plantings, small repairs to pens, cages, and fences, set up and break down of tables chairs, and tents and other equipment for special events. A Love of animals and compassion for others and commitment to mission of Ranch is required. Ability and willingness to perform physical work which may include raking, bending, and lifting yard debris, and using power tools. Good listening and communication skills. Ability to follow instructions. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Dependable and punctual.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

Care for our Animals - Big & Small

Animal Care Volunteers are responsible for cleaning pens, cages, stalls and pastures; feeding, exercising and providing for the general care of the animals. Animal Care Volunteers may also provide assistance with grounds maintenance ensuring the ranch facilities are safe and presentable for animals, guests and clients and may participate in community outreach programs such as farm tours and parades. Love of animals and compassion for others; commitment to mission of Ranch. Ability and willingness to perform physical work which may include raking, bending,and lifting yard debris, and using power tools. Good listening and communication skills. Ability to follow instructions. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Dependable and punctual.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

Human Services Undergraduate volunteer

The Undergraduate Human Services Intern will work with clients who come to the Ranch for Animal Assisted Activity under the supervision of Kathryn Gress, Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Psychiatric Nurse, Animal Assisted Therapy Specialist. The Intern will spend time observing and helping to facilitate the interaction between clients and animals and will have the opportunity to engage one-on-one. Psychology, Sociology, Social Work, or other Human Services major with 30 college credits completed; at least 12 credits completed in psychology, sociology, or social work. Love of animals and compassion for helping others; commitment to the mission of Ranch is required most. Patience; good listening and communication skills. Ability and willingness to perform physical work. Ability to follow instructions. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Dependable and punctual. Minimum commitment of 2 hours a week/semester or summer. This is an unpaid internship experience. Interested individuals should email resume and letter of interest to Kathryn Gress at gressranch@gmail.com.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

Needlecrafters needed for Alpaca Fleece Fundraising Efforts

Creative needle-crafters are needed to knit, crochet, or felt alpaca fleece projects that can be sold to raise funds for The Gress Mountain Ranch. Volunteers need to have the ability to create products from the fleece of alpaca/llama.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

Grant Writing Volunteer or Intern Needed

The Grant Writing Intern will conduct in-depth research into grant applications and opportunities, compose and send letters of inquiry to prospective grant-making organizations and foundations, prepare proposals and grant applications that display excellent writing and editing skills. The Grant Writing Intern may also participate in community outreach programs such as farm tours and parades. English, Writing, Public Administration, Political Science, or Social Science major with 60 college credits completed. Love of animals and compassion for others; commitment to mission of TGMR. Strong written and verbal communication skills and telephone etiquette. Excellent computer skills including Word and Excel. Solid background in research. Strong analytical and critical thinking skills. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Organized, dependable, and punctual. Strong time management skills. Minimum commitment of 2 hours a week/semester or summer. ​ This is an unpaid internship. Interested students should email resume and letter of interest to Kathryn Gress at gressranch@gmail.com.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

Administrative Assistant for busy ranch

The Administrative Assistant Volunteer provides administrative and record keeping support for the daily activities of the Ranch, the Board of Directors, and various committees. The Administrative Assistant Volunteer will interact with individuals associated with the Ranch and will update donor, sponsor, client, and volunteer records; prepare reports, correspondence, event fliers, and other documents. ​What is required most is a Love of animals and compassion for others, and commitment to mission of Ranch. Strong written and verbal communication skills and telephone etiquette. Excellent computer skills including Word and Excel. Solid background in file management. Ability to work independently and as part of a team. Organized, dependable, and punctual. Minimum commitment of 2 hours a week.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

We welcome Corporate or group volunteer events

Corporations welcome to schedule a volunteer day at The Gress Mountain Ranch. Projects big and small are available to suit any size group. For more information, visit our website at www.gressmountainranch.com or call Kathryn Gress at 610-398-2122. Corporate volunteer events generally work best with team leaders assigned to each project.

Orefield, PA

Through 4/30/19

2019 Lehigh Valley Zoo Volunteers!

Do you have a passion for nature? Do you love working in a capacity that involves animals? Are you interested in providing a great experience to our Zoo guests? If you answered YES to any of the questions above, then volunteering at the LV Zoo is right for you! The LEHIGH VALLEY ZOO is looking for dedicated volunteers for the 2019 Season! Volunteer positions may include: Managing interactive exhibits, craft/activity stations, and lots of educational games! If you are interested in helping at the zoo this season, please contact by clicking the Express Interest button below.

Schnecksville, PA

Through 7/31/19

Volunteers needed at Cat Shelter

A TRAINING SESSION IS REQUIRED BEFORE YOU CAN SIGN UP FOR THESE SHIFTS. PLEASE EMAIL ITTYBITTYKITTY@BDOG.ORG TO SET UP A TIME FOR A TRAINING SESSION. Itty Bitty Kitty is in need of volunteers to help clean and maintain the shelter on weekday mornings and select evenings. Each shift consists of feeding the cats, scooping the litter boxes, giving fresh water, washing the cat dishes, sweeping the floor and playing with the cats. You can sign up for a weekly shift or as your schedule permits. The morning shift is anytime before 10 am and the evening shift is anytime after 5 pm. Please note you must attend a training session before volunteering at the shelter. Please email to set up a training session. All volunteers must be at least 21 years of age or older unless accompanied by an adult at all times.

Allentown, PA

Through 5/10/19

Adoption Day Events

We are looking for volunteers to help at our shelter during our Adoption day/Open House on Saturdays from 10-1. The volunteers will help with tidying up the rooms at the shelter, cleaning the shelter and playing with the cats and kittens there. The volunteers will also help with showing potential volunteers the cats and kittens at our shelter. Our seasoned volunteers will assist any new volunteers with these tasks. We are looking for volunteers for every Saturday or as your schedule permits.

Allentown, PA

Through 5/25/19

Meal Delivery Drivers in Lehigh County

Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound seniors and disabled individuals throughout the Lehigh Valley. Volunteers are needed Monday-Fridays from 10am-1pm daily. Volunteers use their own vehicles. Volunteers are needed in both Northampton and Lehigh Counties and can chose which area you wish to deliver in.

Allentown, PA

Through 1/1/20

Help your neighbors. Even those you have not met. Yet.

Disaster Action Teams (where I started and still think it is among the more exciting things we do) provide 24-hour emergency response to various local disasters, most frequently home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic disaster related necessities such as food, lodging and clothing. These teams assist the Red Cross in delivering its mission of alleviating human suffering caused by disasters. Essentially our DAT volunteers respond to local disasters on an on-call basis. Once you are trained, you sign-up for on-call shifts (typically 4-6 hours/1-2 shifts per week.) If nothing happens during your shift, you go about your normal day. If an event does happen, the expectation is you would be available to respond, along with other members of your team. Most responses take 2-3 hours and there truly is no better feeling in the world knowing you helped when needed most. Of course, in the event of a large disaster (i.e. apartment building fire) we may call all team members. Also, with experience, we may ask if you are available to help with a national deployment. To get involved and/or for more information, visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking on the Express Interest button below. What you will do: Focus on client services Interview clients to address their disaster-caused immediate needs, such as the need for lodging and food Conduct damage assessments of affected dwellings and determine habitability Complete forms related to service and provide referrals to other agencies In some instances, assist the family in their recovery planning Assist with medical and emotional needs (must meet specific criteria to be eligible) Requirements: Take Red Cross online and classroom training 18 years or older Valid driver’s license or reliable transportation Flexible to respond to disasters on short notice (disasters happen 24/7 and we respond at all hours, day and night) Provide on-call schedule and can respond as a team, generally 2-3 people, within one hour of being called While most of the situations you will respond to as a Disaster Action Team responder are small, bigger disasters do happen. The skills you’ve gained as a responder are applicable to large-scale events. This includes assisting in the operation of shelters/evacuation centers, performing disaster assessments, supporting mass feeding and distribution of emergency supplies.

Allentown, PA

Through 2/28/21

Red Cross Disaster Mental Health Volunteers

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Disaster Mental Health workers respond to the psychosocial and emotional needs of people affected by disaster. This includes members of the affected community as well as other members of the Red Cross workforce experiencing the stress of disaster response. Using professional knowledge and skills, Disaster Mental Health workers provide approved interventions that focus on basic care, support and comfort of individuals experiencing disaster-related stress. Qualifications: Must be licensed, master's level (or higher) mental health professionals (social workers, school psychologists, school counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses, professional counselors, and marriage and family therapists.) If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking on the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/7/21

Red Cross Volunteer Connection Team Members

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Responsibilities Serve as a champion of Volunteer Connection usage; Volunteer Connection is our volunteer database & communications tool Provide expert support and guidance to region or chapter in the proper and maximized utilization of Volunteer Connection Serve as a department Volunteer Connection expert Assist volunteers in navigating and utilizing Volunteer Connection Perform periodic Volunteer Connection clean-up activities in order to maintain accurate data in the system Set an example for fellow volunteers on effective utilization of Volunteer Connection Educate volunteer users on how to utilize Volunteer Connection Qualifications Enthusiastic about Red Cross mission and programs Proven leadership in nonprofit or for-profit organizations Cultural sensitivity to diverse audiences Knowledge and understanding of Red Cross services and operations and opportunities for volunteer service Work well both individually and with others Relevant, complementary management and/or technical skills/operational experience Relationship building skills working collaboratively with staff/volunteer partners as well as board members, and senior management Understand the value of volunteers and provide leadership and support to ensure volunteers are productive and have a mutually rewarding experience Intermediate knowledge and usage of data tracking systems, including Microsoft Excel If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Red Cross Volunteer Services Engagement Lead

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Responsibilities Consults with departments on position on-boarding, planned growth experiences, and volunteer career development. Provides consultation, coaching and training resources to promote positive workforce relationships (employees with volunteers, volunteers with volunteers) and effective ongoing volunteer engagement. Follows up with volunteers and departments to ensure proper placement and job satisfaction. Consults with departments regarding the leadership potential of volunteers and supports requesting departments in developing leadership and advancement opportunities for volunteers. Leads ongoing discussions with requesting departments about volunteer engagement cycle, roles and responsibilities working to identify what’s working and lessons learned. Monitor hours’ activity using Volunteer Connection, the Red Cross volunteer management system. Communicate hours policy to all volunteers and staff and follow up with volunteers who are not submitting hours. Qualifications Enthusiastic about Red Cross mission and programs Proven leadership in nonprofit or for-profit organizations Cultural sensitivity to diverse audiences Knowledge and understanding of Red Cross services and operations and opportunities for volunteer service Work well both individually and with others If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Red Cross Volunteer Services Recognition & Appreciation Lead

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Responsibilities Promote the participation in the formal regional recognition programs Develop and implement both informal and formal volunteer appreciation & recognition events and programs Work with the Volunteer Services Engagement Lead to support volunteer supervisors with ideas, tips, and reminders for ways to informally and formally recognize volunteers Promote a culture that supports volunteerism by reinforcing the importance of volunteer appreciation on a daily basis Qualifications Enthusiastic about Red Cross mission and programs Proven leadership in nonprofit or for-profit organizations Cultural sensitivity to diverse audiences Knowledge and understanding of Red Cross services and operations and opportunities for volunteer service Work well both individually and with others Relevant, complementary management and/or technical skills/operational experience Relationship building skills working collaboratively with staff partners as well as board members, senior management, and other volunteer partners as needed Understand the value of volunteers and provide leadership and support to ensure volunteers are productive and have a mutually rewarding experience If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Red Cross Disaster Health Services

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Disaster Health Services Volunteers provide health-related services and secure resources to meet the health needs of people affected by disaster and of the workforce providing disaster relief. The team provides support to people who have disaster aggravated health needs as an On-Call Disaster Health Services Consultants. Workers assist clients to find resources to meet health-related financial obligations, provide health services support during disaster related events, and provide health-related services to staff. Qualifications: Must have Active Unencumbered License or Certification in one of the following: Registered Nurse (RN)/Nurse Practitioner (NP); Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)/Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN); Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Physicians (Md/DO); Physician Assistant (PA). If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between) -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Red Cross Disaster Services Logistics

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Disaster Logistics workers provide the coordination of transportation for disaster related resources, support for disaster facilities, and technical support on disaster operations and ensure safety and security for all disaster relief activities so that attention can be given to service delivery. Activities: transportation; facilities; in-kind-donations; life, safety and asset protection; procurement; warehousing; and supply. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Does volunteering "compute" with you?

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Disaster Services Technology is the foundation of field operations. Disaster Services Technology volunteer workers deploy laptops, phones, printers and networking equipment among highly skilled volunteers to establish voice and data connectivity in disaster areas to ensure critical operations communications and worker coordination. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between) -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Red Cross Disaster Services Information & Planning

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Information and Planning is responsible for gathering data required for effective management of a response, including information about the scope of the disaster and the effectiveness of the response. The data compiled by Information and Planning is also used in reports to donors about the effective use of the resources they have provided to the Red Cross. Activities include: analysis and planning; disaster assessment; disaster finance; financial and statistical information; and information dissemination. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between) -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Red Cross Disaster Services Workforce Engagement

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Engagement team activities support all Disaster Cycle Services programs, resulting in well-prepared workers to carry out the mission. Activities include: onboarding and placement; deployment; training; recognition and appreciation; leadership development; online management and/or engagement; conducting volunteer interviews; analyzing reports/data; and scheduling volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between) -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Allentown, PA

Through 12/12/21

Red Cross Government Operations Members

VOLUNTEER ROLE IN THE LEHIGH VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA The American Red Cross seeks Government Operations Members. In this volunteer role, you will represent the Red Cross at local Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) and promote, develop and maintain a productive collaborative relationship with government partners, diverse groups, and internal Red Cross units to fulfill our Government Operations objectives and support those affected the disaster. Key responsibilities include: Developing and maintaining strategic relationships while assigned to a local (county) Emergency Operations Center. Participating in internal and external planning efforts and exercises. Providing situational awareness. Facilitating response activities. Effectively representing the Red Cross to external partners. Explaining Red Cross disaster policy, services and procedures as required. Qualifications include the ability to work with technology, strong analytical and problem-solving skills, ability to adapt to change, negotiate compromise, and flexibility, excellent writing, listening and verbal communication skills, ability to manage multiple priorities and tasks simultaneously, willingness to be part of a team, and ability to learn Red Cross policies and procedures and programs. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact Ned Bloom, Volunteer Services Senior Specialist by clicking the Express Interest button below. Thank you.

Allentown, PA

Through 2/14/21

Landscaping and Gardening

Manito Life Center is located on a beautiful 60 acre preserved horse farm in Allentown, Pennsylvania. We are in need of volunteer support to maintain the grounds so our students can enjoy the property year-round. Manito Life Center hosts several events a year including, but not limited to, horse shows, fundraisers, and ongoing volunteer training. Volunteers are needed in the following areas: lawn care and weeding throughout the property assisting in maintaining our newly planted organic garden clearing debris from fallen branches, brush, and other overgrown areas assisting to maintain our trail area for our horses and riders Volunteers should be 16 years of age or older, however younger volunteers are welcome when accompanied by a responsible adult or guardian. General yard work and gardening experience is helpful in this volunteer opportunity.

Allentown, PA

Through 8/23/19

Barn Work and Site Maintenance

Manito Life Center is looking for volunteers to assist in maintaining our facility. Volunteers joining the barn work and site maintenance would be responsible for the following tasks: fencing inspection and repair pasture maintenance general cleaning and organization of our two barns and arenas maintaining a running inventory of supplies (grain, bedding, supplements, cleaning products, etc.) assisting in recycle and refuse management Please note, Manito Life Center aims to be a green facility and recycle and reuse materials whenever possible. Volunteers on this team should be conscientious of conservation of energy and resources and help to ensure Manito sends as little waste to landfills as possible. Training will be provided regarding recycling protocols as well as other site maintenance tasks. Volunteers should be 16 years of age or older, however younger volunteers are welcome when accompanied by a responsible adult or guardian. No experience needed.

Allentown, PA

Through 8/23/19

Fundraiser/Grant Writer

Manito Life Center operates year round. Manito Life Center, a 501(c)(3) Corporation, is dedicated to helping children and adults who are experiencing trauma, children diagnosed on the autism spectrum, and individuals with a variety of physical and cognitive disabilities. Services include Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy, Equine-Assisted learning, and Therapeutic Riding. We are in need of volunteers to join our fundraising and grant writing teams to aid us in expanding services for our participants. Volunteers interested in joining these teams would assist in the following tasks: event planning ticket sales connecting with community members to request donations assist during horse shows and other on site fundraisers venue set up and clean up - when applicable grant writing Experienced fundraisers and grant writers may have employment opportunities at Manito as we are currently hiring for these positions.

Allentown, PA

Through 8/23/19

Night Check Team

Manito Life Center is in need of a night check team to assist in daily evening care of our equine partners. Night check times can be flexible, but are done in the evening to ensure horses have access to water and hay at all times. All volunteers will receive free training. Volunteers should be over age 18 or accompanied by a responsible adult for night check responsibilities and have reliable, consistent transportation. We are looking for individuals that have weekly availability at least one day per week, however there is flexible spots open for those that cannot commit to weekly at this time.

Allentown, PA

Through 8/23/19

Admin Team

Manito Life Center's administrative needs are growing as our center continues to grow. All volunteers should be friendly, organized, and have a strong attention to detail. No experience is required, however customer service experience is a plus. Days and hours are flexible, but evenings and weekends are currently our major need. Remote tasks may be an option for some volunteers depending on skill level. Administrative volunteers should be proficient in Microsoft Office software. We are in need of assistance in the following tasks: answer and return phone calls assist with student scheduling assist with billing, paperwork, and general office organization assist with general office work copy, file, and maintain student files research and documentation tack shop inventory, sales, and ordering

Allentown, PA

Through 8/23/19

Museum of Indian Culture Yard Maintenance

During the Spring, Summer and Fall months the grass around the Museum of Indian Culture' must be mowed and weed-whacked on a weekly basis. In addition, we have 2 flower beds that require weeding regularly.

Allentown, PA

5/5/19 10:00 AM

39th annual Roasting Ears of Corn Festival Set-Up

Set-up up canopies. food stand, and children's activity area for our annual Native American music, art and food festival. All volunteers must wear sturdy shoes and dress weather appropriate. In appreciation, volunteers who complete at least a one 4 hour shift helping to set-up will receive two complimentary admission tickets to the Roasting Ears of Corn Festival August 17 and 18.

Allentown, PA

8/3/19 11:00 AM +more

Museum of Indian Culture Social Media Coordinator

This opportunity is perfect for a self-motovated volunteer who enjoys connecting the public with cultural events as it pertains to the Museum of Indian Culture's special events and exhibits via social media, community calendars, emails, etc.

Allentown, PA

8/17/19 10:00 AM

SAVE LIVES!! April 27, 2019 in Allentown, PA

Help the American Red Cross save lives through our SOUND THE ALARM campaign! We will be sharing fire-safety tips and installing free smoke alarms throughout Allentown, PA. Everything is provided -- equipment, supplies, training (no prior experience needed), even light breakfast snacks & lunch. You will be working alongside experienced Red Cross volunteers, local fire department personnel, community leaders, and more -- and all are welcomed to join the fun including businesses, faith-based institutions, community groups, friends, families & individuals (min age 16 with adult supervision.) Meeting Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the West End Fire Station, 2145 W Turner St, Allentown, PA 18104 at 8:30AM. Register your group or individually at www.SoundtheAlarm.org/EasternPA or call 484-403-4721. For questions about this or any of our Red Cross volunteer opportunities, please contact Ned Bloom, click the Sign up button below. Thank you. Together, we can save lives.

Allentown, PA

4/27/19 8:30 AM

Piano Player for Worship Service

Piano player needed Thursday evenings 7PM for 1/2 - 3/4 hour from September to May to accompany worship service at the Phoebe Apartments. Full or partial commitments welcomed. Share your skills and love of music for our residents!

Allentown, PA

4/11/19 7:00 PM +more

DJ for Lehigh County Special Olympics' Track and Field Event - 5-9-19

Play music from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the athletes at a specified location within the stadium area at Whitehall High School for the athletes to dance. Event is held at Whitehall High School.

Whitehall, PA

5/9/19 9:00 AM

G.I.R.L.S. Go Getters/Innovators/Risk takers/Leaders/need your help!

The Daisy Launch is happening in your community! Will you join a team of wonderful people with caring hearts and share about 2 hours a week for 4-6 weeks giving the littlest Girl Scouts their first leadership experience?! The curriculum exists, its fun and interactive and we supplie all the materials as well as training on facilitating the program. All we need is YOU - and a friend maybe...Girl Scouts is always much more fun with a friend. Ask me how to get started.

Allentown, PA

4/11/19 6:30 PM +more

Basketball Coaches 5v5

5v5 basketball practices held at Trexler Middle School on Wednesday evenings from February to May. 3v3 and 5v5 practice time ranges from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Will confirm exact time for 5v5. Registration as a volunteer is required. Will provide information regarding certification as a coach. Must be able to committ to being at the scheduled practice times.

Allentown, PA

4/10/19 6:00 PM +more

Lets Play BINGO!!!

Enjoy a Wednesday evening out with other volunteers and a group of players who enjoy getting together, winning prizes and helping Lehigh Valley Active Life raise funds. Volunteers need to arrive at 5:30PM to help set up for the games and assist participants. Bingo callers are especially needed! The Games begin at 6:30PM and the fun ends at 9PM. Volunteer hours are flexible and greatly appreciated!

Allentown, PA

4/10/19 5:30 PM +more

Volunteer at the GREATER VALLEY YMCA

The Y is a cause for strengthening communities, committed every day to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. When you volunteer at the Y, you take an active role in bringing about meaningful and enduring change right in your own neighborhood. We realize that everyone has personal strengths to offer and to build in others. Together, we can pursue passions, old and new, and provide mutual support for everyone in our neighborhoods. Volunteer opportunities are available at the GREATER VALLEY YMCA branches - Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Nazareth, Suburban North (Catasauqua), Slate Belt, and Forks Education Center. To learn more about the GREATER VALLEY YMCA, visit us online at www.gv-ymca.org/Volunteer. Join us - We could use someone like you!

Allentown, PA

4/12/19 10:00 AM +more

Inpatient 10 bed hospice volunteer opportunity

We are looking for committed volunteers for our inpatient hospice unit (10 bed) housed at our 17th & Chew location. We need regular 2 hour commitment weekly with your choice of starting out substituting for a regular volunteer. Duties include: sitting with patients, connecting with families, helping with new admissions, replenishing supplies, answering unit phone, organizing common areas, making coffee, clerical help as needed. Weekend and evening help is ALWAYS encouraged. You will be fully screened and participate in a 12 hour hospice training. Please copy and paste the following link in your browser : https://www.lvhn.org/become_a_volunteer and indicate HOSPICE as your interest. IF you have ever been a family member who was a recipient of hospice services, you will realize the importance of this role. You can now be the one making the difference in someone's life. We also have home hospice volunteer needs. Application process is the same.

Allentown, PA

Through 8/7/19

Volunteer Tutor for Adult Education Classes

Volunteers are needed Mondays and Fridays from 2:00-4:00 pm and other various days and times throughout the week for our adult education GED, ESL, and workforce development students. Subjects include reading, writing, and math. Materials and guidance will be provided. Free background check/clearance is required. For more information, contact Michele Connelly by clicking the Express Interest button below.

Allentown, PA

Through 6/28/19

Volunteer to provide friendly home visits.

SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice is looking for friendly people to visit our hospice clients. No medical background is needed. Read to our folks, watch TV together, look at pictures. The volunteer sets their own schedule once training is completed. We would be thrilled to have you on our team!

Allentown, PA

Through 4/13/19

Volunteers to sit with hospice clients in nursing homes.

Spiritrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice is in need of volunteers to visit our hospice clients who live in local nursing homes. We are a not for profit and Faith based hospice. After you receive training you will set the visit schedule to meet your time available to visit. Friendly visits to read to our clients or attend acitivites is appreciated. Join our team. For more information please call (toll free) 877-438-3511.

Allentown, PA

Through 4/20/19

Bread Bakers needed

SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice is looking for people to bake homemade bread for our hospice families. We are a not for profit and Faith based hospice. Our "Bereavement Bread" program is designed to extend condolences to our families. Shortly after the death, a hospice staff member delivers a freshly baked loaf of sweet bread (banana, pumpkin, apple, lemon poppy seed, etc.) to the family to let them know they are not alone. This kind gesture shows our hospice families that people in the community care about them and their loss. Please call toll free: 877-438-3511 if you would to donate bread.

Allentown, PA

Through 4/20/19

AM Pre-K and PM Pre-K Children

To help with the Pre-K children. You must have your child abuse clearance. You can get that on line. It is free

Allentown, PA

Through 5/23/19

Teens Program

To be a mentor to the Teens Monday - Art Day Tuesday - Journal Writing/Community Awareness Wednesday - Cooking Thursday - Team Building Friday - Open Ended You Must have your child abuse clearance you can get that on line.

Allentown, PA

Through 6/13/19

Wawa Run - Pick up donations of bread

Bread and Wawa Run We get bread from the Giant on Monday's - We need someone to pick up 9 - 10:00 AM at 145 in Whitehall. Wawa Pick up on Airport Rd. Monday - Thursday 9 -10:00 AM

Allentown, PA

Through 1/31/20

In-Home Hourly Companion Experience (Annie's Angels)

Annie's Angels, a new volunteer opportunity, will create a corps of volunteers who will be trained to become in-home companions for individuals with vision loss who have become more socially isolated and need some additional encouragement to remain living independently in their own homes. A volunteer might spend one hour with a client just talking or helping them write a letter to a loved one. The Annie's Angel can be women or men, 18 years old or older, who are compassionate, comfortable working with people who have a physical challenge, patient, confident and in good health. They must have their own transportation, a valid PA Driver's License with proof of valid insurance, have a clean driving record with PennDot and pass the PA State Police Criminal Record Check. Volunteers should be consistent and reliable in their availability. All volunteers will be required to complete a 90 minute training program before being assigned to a client(s).

Allentown, PA

Through 5/1/19

Drivers for Escorted Transportation for the Blind

Drivers transport and escort clients with vision loss to essential medical appointments and agency-sponsored activities. The Escorted Transportation Program allows clients to remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible. Volunteers must have a valid and clean Pennsylvania drivers license and provide proof of auto insurance if they use their personal vehicle for transports. Training in sighted guide techniques will be provided by agency staff.

Allentown, PA

Through 5/1/19

Office and Clerical Assitance

Office assistants answer phones, help with mailings, conduct telephone surveys with clients and do data entry. Volunteers should have good telephone skills, basic computer skills and good overall customer service skills. They should enjoy working in a non-profit environment which provides programs and services for individuals with vision loss. Volunteers must have a current FBI ciminal background clearance.

Allentown, PA

Through 5/1/19

Vision Screeners (Infants through Kindergarten)

Volunteers help provide vision screenings for children in Lehigh, Northampton and Monroe Counties. Vision screenings are conducted at nursery schools, day care centers and kindergarten registrations for children ages 6 months to 6 years. Volunteers will be trained to use the SPOT vision screening equipment, a hand-held camera-like device which takes a picture of a child's eyes to determine if a vision problem exists. Did you know that 80% of what a child learns comes through vision? That is why it is so important to catch eye problems as early as possible. Volunteers must have their own transportation to screening sites. Volunteers must have patience, like to work with children, and current have FBI and PA Child Abuse Clearances.

Allentown, PA

Through 5/1/19

CASA seeks volunteers to speak up for children in need

Hundreds of children in our community are in foster care because of abuse, neglect and/ or trauma. Lehigh County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is seeking dedicated volunteers to speak up for the needs of those children. Lehigh County CASA volunteers provide important work to build hope and opportunities for our community’s most vulnerable citizens. This volunteer opportunity is unlike any other volunteer experience. Lehigh County CASA volunteers are sworn officers of the court and are considered the “eyes and ears” of the Judge. CASA volunteers not only advocate for the best interests of the child in court, they also visit the child at home or in placement, monitor how the child is doing in school, observe visitations between the child and parents, and keep in regular contact with the child. The relationship they build gives a different perspective for the Judge to consider in each case, regarding what is in that child's best interests. For more information on how to get involved with Lehigh County CASA, contact the CASA office at (610) 782-3858 or email: CASA@lehighcounty.org.

Allentown, PA

Through 2/13/20

Lose a Pound - Walk a Hound

Come down to the Lehigh County Humane Society and walk one of our dogs while enjoying the beautiful creek side scenery. Help the dogs get the exercise they need and get in shape while doing a good deed. Wednesdays 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Fridays 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Walkers must be registered in advance and attend an orientation. Photo ID required at time of appointment. Proper dress required. Long pants, sneakers, no shorts or open toed shoes. ​Walkers must be 18 or older to walk, children 12 and older may walk with an adult.

Allentown, PA

Through 1/22/20

Tour Guide/Docent

America On Wheels Museum, Allentown: The Museum can use helping hands with the following: Tour Guides & Docents – presenting tours to groups and individuals sharing the fascinating history within the Museum collection (on-site training is available). The team of volunteers helps ensure that the Museum is one of the best in educational programs/lectures/exhibits and entertainment where visitors can learn about the history of the automobile. Changing exhibit rotates every six months. Visit www.americaonwheels.org for background information about the Museum.

Allentown, PA

4/13/19 10:00 AM +more

Rock N' Run - Race Day Volunteer

We are looking for energetic individuals AND groups of all sizes, to help with our 2019 Rock N' Run 4 Kids! If you are willing to donate your time and energy on the morning of Saturday, May 11th to help foster and adoptive children, than contact us today! The volunteer opportunities are vast and appropriate for various ages and abilities. We encourage families to volunteer together as well as office groups! If you are interested in this opportunity, please contact us by clicking the Sign up button below. For more information about the event, please click (and share!) the link below; http://www.rocknrun4kids.com

Allentown, PA

5/11/19 7:00 AM

Cleaning Help Needed

1 or 2 volunteers for weekly cleaning of our program rooms, bathrooms, and kitchen. Schedule to be determined based on the volunteer's availability during the hours of noon to 5 p.m. during the week.

Allentown, PA

Through 10/17/19

Monthly Assembly of Supplies for Care Packages

Volunteers will be assembling smaller items that will go into our Packages of Hope. Items that volunteers could be packing are paper plates, cups, napkins, utensils, bowls, hand sanitizer, hand soap, paper towels, bottles, pacifiers, baby care tools, coloring books, toys, crayons, etc.

Center Valley, PA

6/17/19 5:00 PM +more

Help with in house opportunities & Transporting residents

Help transport residents to activities, help with activities, engage and interact with the senior population OR Help with folding & delivering Laundry to residents Volunteers need to go through an orientation and "pre-hire" process before they can begin.

Allentown, PA

Through 8/31/20

Adoption Center - PetSmart Quakertown

We are in need of volunteers to help clean and maintain our adoption center inside the PetSmart in Quakertown 7 days a week. We have a morning shift and an evening shift. Each shift involves cleaning and disinfecting the cages, feeding the cats, cleaning the litterboxes, giving fresh water and playing with the cats and kittens. The am shift is anytime between 9 am - 11 am and the evening is anytime between 5 pm - 8 pm. All volunteers must be at least 21 years of age or older unless accompanied by an adult at all times. Please note a training session must be attended to before you can start volunteering. Please email ittybittykitty@bdog.org to set up a training session.

Quakertown, PA

Through 2/28/20

Choir Helper at our Fountain Hill location

Our Fountain Hill Home is looking for a volunteer to help at choir.  This volunteer would help set up and take down all the supplies used during choir.  It would be every Tuesday 1:00-3:00pm. 

Fountain Hill, PA

4/16/19 1:00 PM +more

LLS Man & Woman of the Year, Grand Finale -- 06/20/19

Volunteers are needed for the Grand Finale event that celebrates the close of a fundraising campaign. Responsibilities vary, including but not limited to selling tickets, maintaining event space, and directing guests. Please inquire. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Man & Woman of the Year campaign is a 10-week philanthropic competition for leaders in local communities across the United States. Candidates and their teammates raise funds for LLS in honor of local blood cancer survivors, the Boy & Girl of the Year. The title "Man or Woman of the Year" is awarded to the candidate whose team raises the most funds during the competition. The top man & woman candidate in the country are awarded with the national title.

Center Valley, PA

6/20/19 6:00 PM

Gardening at Burnside Plantation

The Colonial Garden At Burnside: Gardening Opportunities The Colonial Garden at Burnside Plantation on Schoenersville Rd in Bethlehem is offering gardening opportunities to individuals interested in planting and tending this wonderful historical colonial garden. The Garden is planted with heirloom seeds and plants and everything is grown organically, as would have been done during the colonial period. Plants, seeds and compost are provided at no cost and gardeners share fresh produce from the garden. No gardening experience required. If you're interested in gardening at Burnside Plantation, call or email Pat Corpora (610-867-0915 / pcorpora@aol.com) for more information.

Bethlehem, PA

Through 10/31/19

Community Gardeners Needed

Help us maintain our community garden, on premises. Seeking regular volunteers to plant, water, weed, and harvest our garden throughout the growing season. Days and times are flexible.

Bethlehem, PA

Through 8/31/19

Cooking Matters: William Penn Elementary School 1002 Main st. Bethlehem, PA

Thank you for contacting us about volunteering. If you are passionate about healthy eating, cooking, and eliminating hunger through hands-on education, then you may be interested in volunteering with our program. Cooking Matters is a 6 week cooking and nutrition education course that empowers low income families to prepare healthy and affordable meals. Our volunteer commitment is 3 hours per week for 6 consecutive weeks. The volunteer team for each course consists of a culinary instructor, nutrition instructor, classroom manager, and a coordinator (a Second Harvest Food Bank employee). All volunteers go through a 2 hour nationally developed online training and a 1 hour in person training. Volunteers work out of a nationally developed curriculum. The curriculum includes goals, objectives, talking points, and recipes for each week. The curriculum is user friendly and practical for our volunteer base consisting of busy students and professionals, as well as retirees that are looking for a less demanding volunteer opportunity. Our curriculum is implemented with a facilitated dialogue style of teaching. This means we ask that you do not lecture but rather have participant led conversations around the weekly topics. All supplies including food, equipment, paper goods, cleaning supplies, and handouts are brought to the site by the coordinator. We ask volunteers to show up to class with their instructor guide, and ready to have fun with the participants and volunteer team! The class is 2 hours long and it takes 30 minutes to set up and break down. Each week the same 10-15 participants return to class. Class time is split into 3 main parts including cooking, nutrition, and meal time. We make 3-4 recipes during the cooking portion of class. We make enough for everyone to sample (not a full meal). Our courses are in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Bangor. We work in schools, faith- based organizations, food pantries, YMCA/YWCAs, boys and girls clubs, etc. Sometimes we have permission to work in industrial kitchens and other times we may be working on portable stove tops in a classroom. We have courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We have 5 curriculums including Cooking Matters for Kids (3rd-5th grades), Cooking Matters for Teens (middle school ages), Cooking Matters for Parents (18 and up), Cooking Matters for Adults (18 and up), and Cooking Matters for Families (parent child teams). Our course times vary and most commonly are from 10am-12pm, 1:00-3:00, 3:30-5:30, 3:15-5:15, 4:00-6:00, or 5:00-7:00. If you are interested in volunteering, the next step is to contact Laura Scarpino at lscarpino@caclv.org to fill out an application. After you fill out the application, you will receive our volunteer openings. You can review the openings and see if there is one that works for you. Feel free to ask any questions.

Bethlehem, PA

5/2/19 3:30 PM +more

Zoellner Arts Center Year-long/seasonal volunteer opportunities

Duties include: Greet patrons attending Zoellner performances while providing stellar service Check tickets, operate ticket scanners, seat patrons, while adhering to Front of House policy Assist in evacuation of theatre(s) in case of emergency Some benefits may include: the opportunity to watch part of or all of a performance the opportunity to improve interpersonal skills to enjoy a social outing The physical demands for a volunteer may include, but are not limited to: being able to stand up to one (1) hour to efficiently and quickly climb steps to reach with hands and arms to balance to stoop, kneel, or crouch to see, talk, hear, smell, and whisper quietly to lift up to 20 pounds to correctly evacuate theaters and to use scanners

Bethlehem, PA

Through 2/28/20

Cooking Matters: Hispanic Center of LV 520 E 4th St Bethlehem, PA

Thank you for contacting us about volunteering. If you are passionate about healthy eating, cooking, and eliminating hunger through hands-on education, then you may be interested in volunteering with our program. Cooking Matters is a 6 week cooking and nutrition education course that empowers low income families to prepare healthy and affordable meals. Our volunteer commitment is 3 hours per week for 6 consecutive weeks. The volunteer team for each course consists of a culinary instructor, nutrition instructor, classroom manager, and a coordinator (a Second Harvest Food Bank employee). All volunteers go through a 2 hour nationally developed online training and a 1 hour in person training. Volunteers work out of a nationally developed curriculum. The curriculum includes goals, objectives, talking points, and recipes for each week. The curriculum is user friendly and practical for our volunteer base consisting of busy students and professionals, as well as retirees that are looking for a less demanding volunteer opportunity. Our curriculum is implemented with a facilitated dialogue style of teaching. This means we ask that you do not lecture but rather have participant led conversations around the weekly topics. All supplies including food, equipment, paper goods, cleaning supplies, and handouts are brought to the site by the coordinator. We ask volunteers to show up to class with their instructor guide, and ready to have fun with the participants and volunteer team! The class is 2 hours long and it takes 30 minutes to set up and break down. Each week the same 10-15 participants return to class. Class time is split into 3 main parts including cooking, nutrition, and meal time. We make 3-4 recipes during the cooking portion of class. We make enough for everyone to sample (not a full meal). Our courses are in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Bangor. We work in schools, faith- based organizations, food pantries, YMCA/YWCAs, boys and girls clubs, etc. Sometimes we have permission to work in industrial kitchens and other times we may be working on portable stove tops in a classroom. We have courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We have 5 curriculums including Cooking Matters for Kids (3rd-5th grades), Cooking Matters for Teens (middle school ages), Cooking Matters for Parents (18 and up), Cooking Matters for Adults (18 and up), and Cooking Matters for Families (parent child teams). Our course times vary and most commonly are from 10am-12pm, 1:00-3:00, 3:30-5:30, 3:15-5:15, 4:00-6:00, or 5:00-7:00. If you are interested in volunteering, the next step is to contact Laura Scarpino at lscarpino@caclv.org to fill out an application. After you fill out the application, you will receive our volunteer openings. You can review the openings and see if there is one that works for you. Feel free to ask any questions.

Bethlehem, PA

5/2/19 1:00 PM +more

Swimming Volunteers for Bethlehem Special Olympics

Bethlehem Special Olympics is in need of additional volunteers to work 1-1 or in small groups with our athletes in the pool. Practices are held on Tuesday nights from 6-8pm and start in October. The first shift from 6-7pm is when we need the most help from volunteers who are willing to get in the pool to help and encourage our athletes to practice swimming the entire length of the pool. Volunteers need to be strong swimmers but do not need to know every individual stroke. Freestyle, side stroke, and treading water are used most. Volunteers need to complete our Class A Volunteer process in order to volunteer which includes a background check (if over 18) and a few online trainings.

Bethlehem, PA

4/16/19 6:00 PM +more

Volunteers needed for Bethlehem Special Olympics Swim Meet

Bethlehem Special Olympics (BSO) is hosting our 8th Invitational Swim Meet on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Liberty High School. We are in need of many volunteers for many different areas. The meet runs from 8:30am until around 4:30pm. We cannot run this meet without volunteers so please consider signing up to help. BSO and our athletes really look forward to this meet and really appreciate all the help from every volunteer. We could not run this meet without you! Unless a different time is specified, all slots are needed for the entire meet time (8:30am-4:30pm). If you cannot commit to the entire day (but can do at least a 4 hour shift) please do not sign up on Sign up Genius and contact, Dana Lindsey at bso.dana@gmail.com with the time that you are available. All day volunteers would receive lunch and a t-shirt. You can sign up and view the available volunteer positions by visiting our sign up genius page. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f4bafaa22a5f85-2019

Bethlehem, PA

5/11/19 8:00 AM

Easter Egg Hunt

The Borough of Quakertown is in need of Volunteers for our Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Volunteers will be needed before the event to help set up and during the event to help run games and activitives for the children attending the Easter Egg Hunt.

Quakertown, PA

4/13/19 8:30 AM

2nd Annual Mascot Dash and Dine Character Breakfast

Serving as Della the Mule mascot at the "2nd Annual Mascot Dash and Dine Character Breakfast" at Steelstacks. On Saturday, April 20th ArtsQuest will host the 2nd Annual Mascot Dash and Dine Character Breakfast. Famous mascots from the Lehigh Valley and beyond will be on hand to participate in a 50-yard dash with children and their parents who register for the event followed by a breakfast where your characters will have the opportunity to meet and greet with the families. We ask mascots to be at the ArtsQuest Center (First Street and Founders Way, Bethlehem PA 18015) on April 20th at 10 am (we will have a location to change into costume, if needed). The dash will start at 10:30 am followed immediately by a Mascot Meet and Greet breakfast from 10:45–11:30 am in our 3rd floor Musikfest Café while a children’s band plays tunes.

Bethlehem, PA

4/20/19 10:00 AM

Teacher Store Team Member

Help make an impact on students in our community! We are currently accepting volunteer applications for our Teacher Store at Feed the Children's Pennsylvania Distribution Center located in Bethlehem, PA. Teachers from Title I school districts have the opportunity to shop for free school supplies four days a month. In the 2017-2018 school year we welcomed over 4,000 teachers who left our facility with 100,000 lbs of books and 116,000 lbs of school supplies and classroom furniture. We are looking for dedicated and outgoing volunteers to help with check-in, check-out, assisting shoppers during open hours, and restocking the store during the week. The Teacher Store is open from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm every Wednesdays of the month, August through May. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 1:30 pm. Restocking of the store happens during the week from 9 am-12 pm.

Bethlehem, PA

4/17/19 1:30 PM +more

Glow in the Park fun Run/Walk

The Borough is in need of volunteers to help with the Annual Glow in the Park Run/Walk. Glow in the Park is a family friendly night 1.5 mile walk/5k run. The course will be lit up by black lights, glow, and LED lights. The run/walk will also be followed by a Glow after party, which will have a DJ, yard games, beer garden, vendors, and food trucks. There are many volunteer opportunities for this event! Volunteer Opportunities include: Registration Table, Children's Activities, Race Packs, T-Shirt Distribution, Water Station, Course Marshal, Finish Line Volunteers will also be needed to help set up before the event from 1:00pm-4:00pm

Quakertown, PA

5/10/19 6:00 PM

SHFB - CSFP SUNShine Boxes

SUNShine Boxes are packages of supplemental food that Second Harvest Food Bank distributes to over 2,500 low-income seniors each month. Volunteers are needed to help pack boxes on an assembly line, organizing and loading pallets, making boxes, breaking down boxes and sweeping. It's a fun and rewarding experience. Best suited for groups. Dates: Every 1st and 4th Tuesday of every month Times: 8:30am - 12:30pm Where: SHFB Warehouse - 6969 Silver Crest Road, Nazareth PA 18064

Nazareth, PA

5/7/19 8:30 AM +more

SHFB - Backpack Buddies

Backpack Buddies is a kid-friendly nutrition program that serves more than 800 children each week. Kids at-risk of hunger receive a weekly package of food to get them through the weekend until Monday's school breakfast. Volunteers are needed to help assemble backpacks. Tasks include assembling packages of food and organizing / loading packages. It's a fun and rewarding experience. Join us and help make a difference! When: Every 3rd Friday of every month. From 8:30am - 12:00pm Where: Second Harvest Food Bank, 6969 Silver Crest Road, Nazareth, PA 18065

Nazareth, PA

6/21/19 8:30 AM +more

Prepare community Meals on Sundays and Wednesdays

The Salvation Army, Bethlehem, needs cooking teams of 6-8 people to prepare community meals on Sundays, serving at 1 p.m. The Salvation Army Bethlehem is also seeking volunteers on Wednesdays to assist preparing, serving, and cleaning up for a meal for about 25 people between the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is an excellent opportunity for "cooking families", service clubs, church groups, "friend groups", "community caring groups", employee groups, etc. Email jeffkulls@hotmail.com or call Jeff Kulls at 484-554-7992 for details and to schedule date any Sunday or Wednesday year-round. Meal contents provided.

Bethlehem, PA

Through 12/22/19

Needed: People with creative carpentry/small jobs skills

Spring is upon us! Farms always are in need of fixing. We are looking for people who could spend a few hours repairing or rebuilding areas that the animals have creatively damaged. We have one more mobile chicken house in need of TLC. Work for some of the repairs can be done inside a large work area out of the weather. Some of the repairs are needed on out buildings. We have a full workshop, so that you do not need to supply your own tools. The animals always appreciate your kindness and assistance! Your help makes their lives safer and healthier! The volunteers should have a basic level of knowledge of carpentry. They should understand basic safety in use of tools to ensure their safety here at the farm.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

cleaning stall and bedding for goats, sheep, horses and cows Undo

We need help with cleaning stalls for horses, cows, sheep and goats. You can choose your animal if you have a preference. You will get to know them and they will get to know you! This is a daily event; however, one can come one day a week or more frequently as desired. One needs to be able to use a wheelbarrow, pitch fork, and fill water buckets. Physical requirements would be ability to handle a pitch fork, rake, and wheelbarrow. We will train and work with you. No one needs to have to work directly in contact with the animals unless they want to. Limitations would be related to physical ability to use equipment and do lifting up to 10 pounds. Modifications can be made for most of the projects to accommodate individual needs. One needs good outdoor shoes and weather appropriate clothing.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Farm Store greeter/helper

Flint Hill Farm Educational Center is a non profit agro-educational Center serving the Greater Lehigh Valley since 2006. We have a renovated farm building that had been converted into a farm store open to the public daily. Due to scheduling changes, we are in need of a person/s to assist with staffing the farm store. Please pick time or times and day or days that would work for you to come visit our farm. Must be able to count money and make change. Needs good interpersonal skills and enjoy animals. Not for those with issues with allergies.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Grant writer for Educational/Community programs

We have a wonderful opportunity to apply for a number of local, state and national grants. Can you help??? Flint Hill Farm Educational Center, Inc. has a unique position combining the best of agriculture and education. There are numerous grants available on both the state and national level that would benefit the Lehigh Valley. We are looking for a individual or motivated team who would be able to work with the board to create effective programs and assist with funding through grant writing. Please bring your creativity and commitment! Volunteers for this position should have some background in grant writing or be willing to attend one of the many programs offered at the local colleges. Should have basic computer skills. Should have the ability to express thoughts in the English language.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Assistant to the Volunteer Coordinator

The Educational Center needs someone with the skill and personality to interact with many different groups visiting the farm. We need someone who with the skills to answer the phone and field questions, take off messages from the answering machine and make call backs. The hours would be flexible. The person would work in collaboration with the head volunteer coordinator. Some handling of money and making change would be needed, since the farm has a farm store located in the office. The person should have good interpersonal skills, able to handle money, take messages, return phone calls and set up dates for schools and others setting up visits to the Educational Center. Being able to use the computer a plus but not a requirement.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

horse turn out and general grooming

The horses which are part of our Educational Center's Equestrian riding program and vocational program for students with disabilities. These horses are turned out to their pastures every day. To be in the best of health, it is important that they are groomed and handled daily. We are looking for volunteers with previous equine experience, who would be able to work along with the long term volunteers at the farm. All volunteers must enjoy being around horses. We will train interested people. The volunteer would not work alone in any turn out situation. Volunteers must be able to walk distances of 1/4 mile without difficulty and have a comfort level with walking one horse out to pasture at a time.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Cistern Consultant for Farm's original water source

Flint Hill Farm Educational Center dates to about 1850. The original source of water on the farm was through gathering water in the farm's three cisterns. One is near the barn, the other two are near the farm house. One of the cisterns is accessible through a well pump. The second was at the corner of the sun porch. During renovation, the access to that cistern was covered up. It is the desire of the Educational Center to resurrect that cistern and reconnect the drain pipes from the roof to it. The third cistern is supposedly under a wooden floor in what is now the tack room near the barn. Reclaiming these cisterns for their original purpose would be an excellent educational opportunity for students or a group in the community. The Educational Center, as a model of a sustainable farm to our local schools, would greatly benefit from having these again in working order. Individual or group would need to have knowledge of construction, use of tools, mason skills, and a willingness to be creative.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Individual with expertise in setting up and managing fencing issues

Flint Hill Farm Educational Center has been a non profit Agro-Educational Center since 2006. The fencing was put up in 1997 and needs some Electrical TLC. Since we have draft horses and cows, we need to have the electrical charge in the fences. Thus we are asking for a Electric Fence Wizard to come and wave their magic wand and help fix broken areas and get ready for spring. Working understanding of electric fencing, electricity and construction of fencing systems

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Person to collect eggs and maintain nesting boxes in hen house

Need person, male or female, to collect eggs, clean and package for sale. This person would also make sure that the nesting boxes are kept clean and filled with nesting material. Our eggs are sold in our farm store and at local farmers markets. They are important part of our community program and this station is used during our farm tours. Person needs to be able to bend to get into nesting boxes. We will train on how to collect, clean and package eggs in our hen house. Person needs to be comfortable with direct contact with chickens.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

School Project Telecommunication specialist

Flint Hill Farm Educational Center's goal to span the gap between the urban/suburban community and the farm has taken on the challenge of meeting the needs of those schools not financially able to bring their students to the farm. Through the technology of telecommunication, the Educational Center desires to bring the farm into the classroom. A special person is needed with special knowledge and skills. This person needs to be skilled in telecommunication. Needs to be able to work as a team member. Understanding of creating videos, uploading to YouTube and creation of DVDs for Educational purposes

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Tour guides for local school visits to the farm

Help us with coordinating school visits! The Educational Center has booked many local school, community and special interest groups. To keep the groups small and personalized we need a team of tour guides to walk the visitors to our different educational posts. These sites include the following: garden, dairy, blacksmith shop, pasture and woods, chickens and eggs. Orientation for this position necessary. We will provide all the appropriate materials. Volunteers can choose AM, PM or both. The AM runs from 8:30AM to 11:45. The PM runs from 1PM till 3PM. Volunteers need to enjoy dealing directly with the public. They do not need to have previous knowledge of farms, but they need to be motivated to learn about the 5 basic stations: chickens, dairy, garden, pasture and woods and blacksmith shop. We will provide an orientation, literature and anything that would make the volunteer more comfortable with the tour position. Walking on uneven ground necessary. Being able to walk one mile without difficulty necessary.

Coopersburg, PA

Through 3/31/20

Spring OPEN HOUSE

Flint Hill Farm Educational Center hosts a yearly OPEN HOUSE for our community. Pony Rides, Horsedrawn hayrides, food, tours, games, special educational programs, woods walk, facepainting, horseshoe painting.

Coopersburg, PA

5/18/19 8:30 AM +more

Basketball Volunteers needed for Bethlehem Special Olympics

Bethlehem Special Olympics is in need of additional Basketball volunteers on Monday nights starting in January. Practices are held on Mondays from 6:30-8pm at Northeast Middle School. Volunteers only need to know the basics of basketball and able to commit to attending most practices. Volunteers need to become Class A volunteers through Bethlehem Special Olympics by completing the background check and a few online trainings.

Bethlehem, PA

4/15/19 6:30 PM +more

After School HW Club Tutors

Tutors are needed to assist during Northeast Ministry's After School Homework Club. Children attend Monday-Thursday from 3:00pm-5:00pm and require assistance with homework, reading, writing and school projects. All NEM volunteers are required to complete background checks before starting their service.

Bethlehem, PA

Through 5/23/19

Cooking Matters: South Mountain Middle School 1260 Gresham St. Bethlehem, PA

Thank you for contacting us about volunteering. If you are passionate about healthy eating, cooking, and eliminating hunger through hands-on education, then you may be interested in volunteering with our program. Cooking Matters is a 6 week cooking and nutrition education course that empowers low income families to prepare healthy and affordable meals. Our volunteer commitment is 3 hours per week for 6 consecutive weeks. The volunteer team for each course consists of a culinary instructor, nutrition instructor, classroom manager, and a coordinator (a Second Harvest Food Bank employee). All volunteers go through a 2 hour nationally developed online training and a 1 hour in person training. Volunteers work out of a nationally developed curriculum. The curriculum includes goals, objectives, talking points, and recipes for each week. The curriculum is user friendly and practical for our volunteer base consisting of busy students and professionals, as well as retirees that are looking for a less demanding volunteer opportunity. Our curriculum is implemented with a facilitated dialogue style of teaching. This means we ask that you do not lecture but rather have participant led conversations around the weekly topics. All supplies including food, equipment, paper goods, cleaning supplies, and handouts are brought to the site by the coordinator. We ask volunteers to show up to class with their instructor guide, and ready to have fun with the participants and volunteer team! The class is 2 hours long and it takes 30 minutes to set up and break down. Each week the same 10-15 participants return to class. Class time is split into 3 main parts including cooking, nutrition, and meal time. We make 3-4 recipes during the cooking portion of class. We make enough for everyone to sample (not a full meal). Our courses are in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Bangor. We work in schools, faith- based organizations, food pantries, YMCA/YWCAs, boys and girls clubs, etc. Sometimes we have permission to work in industrial kitchens and other times we may be working on portable stove tops in a classroom. We have courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We have 5 curriculums including Cooking Matters for Kids (3rd-5th grades), Cooking Matters for Teens (middle school ages), Cooking Matters for Parents (18 and up), Cooking Matters for Adults (18 and up), and Cooking Matters for Families (parent child teams). Our course times vary and most commonly are from 10am-12pm, 1:00-3:00, 3:30-5:30, 3:15-5:15, 4:00-6:00, or 5:00-7:00. If you are interested in volunteering, the next step is to contact Laura Scarpino at lscarpino@caclv.org to fill out an application. After you fill out the application, you will receive our volunteer openings. You can review the openings and see if there is one that works for you. Feel free to ask any questions.

Bethlehem, PA

5/1/19 2:30 PM +more

Meal Delivery Drivers in Northampton County

Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley is looking for volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound seniors and disabled individuals throughout the Lehigh Valley. Volunteers are needed Monday-Fridays from 10am-1pm daily. Volunteers use their own vehicles. Volunteers are needed in both Northampton and Lehigh Counties and can chose which area you wish to deliver in.

Bethlehem, PA

Through 1/1/20

Make Freemansburg Shine!

Join us as we "Make Freemansburg Shine"! We are looking for community-minded folks to come out to help with trash removal along the streets as well as in the canal. Also looking for folks to help get our Heirloom Garden ready for planting and another garden area spruced up for spring. Meet at the Monroe Street Park off of Main Street. Gloves, vests, trash bags and water will be provided.

Freemansburg, PA

4/27/19 9:00 AM

Transport residents within the facility

As one of PA's largest nursing homes Gracedale is always buzzing with activity. Volunteers assist residents to appointments in the facility including physical therapy, occupational therapy, or either of our two hair salons. Opportunities available Monday-Friday between 9AM-3PM. Flexible scheduling. Lunch provided for volunteers. Background check and training done at Gracedale.

Nazareth, PA

Through 2/22/21

Help with special events and activities

As one of PA's largest nursing homes Gracedale is always hosting various recreational events for our residents. Individual volunteers or volunteer groups are welcome to join us as we put on birthday parties, special themed dinners, our annual Family Fest picnic, holiday events, bingo games, or other activities aimed to elevate the quality of life for our residents. Great opportunity for school clubs, church groups, or corporate team building. Some evening and weekend opportunities available. Please direct all questions to Gracedale's volunteer office at (610) 829-3686.

Nazareth, PA

Through 2/22/22

Sunday Church Service Piano Player

Piano player needed to play at our Sunday morning church service at 10:00am on the first Sunday of the month, starting in March. First date would be March 3, 2019. Services generally last an hour and are held in the Chapel at Gracedale Nursing Home, a long term care facility located in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

Nazareth, PA

6/2/19 10:00 AM +more

Project Keep Warm and LV HOPE Volunteer sorting

Volunteers will be sorting donations of clothing and / or winter (project keep warm) items donations. These items go to those less fortunate. Donations are free to help others in our community for free. Clothing sorting operations may take place at various locations so please read and know that addresses and times. -Project Keep Warm operation will be: 1866 Auburn Street, Bethlehem LV -HOPE clothing rooms will be: 75 E. Union Blvd. Bethlehem (Emmanuel ECC Church) and 614 S. Carlisle Street, Allentown (Mosser Family Village Center) From November to early Jan, we will be mainly sorting winter items for our Project Keep Warm. All are welcome to volunteer. These are great for scout service projects, high school community service hours, seniors / retirees, groups and / or others who want to give back to those in need. Sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e4baea92fa1f94-lehigh Visit our website for more information : https://lvbg.org/events/lehigh-valley-hope/

Bethlehem, PA

Through 4/15/19

LV HOPE clothing rooms volunteer coordinator & donation coordinator

Our clothing rooms are for those in need throughout our community. LV H.O.P.E. has provided free clothing, bedding items, footwear, other similar items and resources to the less fortunate of all ages. These clothing rooms assist local homeless individuals and families, returning military personnel, fire & flood victims, others in need and emergency situations. We welcome volunteers to help. We conduct monthly volunteer days/nights; we have groups, schools, mental health clients, special needs, seniors, retirees, high school students earning community service hours, scouts earning their Eagle projects and more who support by volunteering and coordinating donation drives. Locations are in Mosser Village Family Center, Allentown; Emmanuel EC Church, Bethlehem; Easton location TBD. Questions? Email Kevin Cope at KCope@lvbg.org. Learn more at www.lvbg.org or www.lehighvalleyhope.org.

Bethlehem, PA

Through 11/4/19

Rug Hooking, Art Classes, Meditation and Recycling Program

Moravian Hall Square is looking for help with leading a Rug Hooking class, Art Classes, a Meditation Group, an Environmental/Recycling group, Special Card Games etc This is a fantastic opportunity for retired citizens. We are looking for volunteers to assist with our new Residential Living Clubhouse programming. This opportunity is open for anyone who has interest in sharing their expertise or knowledge with others. Both daytime and evening openings. We would like to offer sessions that are taught weekly, bi-weekly or monthly, beginning in September.

Nazareth, PA

Through 12/28/19

Poker Night

Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth runs an independently facilitated Poker Night every Wednesday at 6PM on Bethany and Morningstar Neighborhoods. We are looking for one or two go getter volunteer(s) to facilitate a poker night every week on this night.

Nazareth, PA

4/10/19 6:00 PM +more

Macramé Instructor

Moravian Hall Square is looking for an independently facilitated Macramé class instructor. We are looking to hold the class every Friday afternoon. We are looking for one go-getter volunteer to run a class every week on Fridays.

Nazareth, PA

4/12/19 2:00 PM +more

Help to serve breakfast to our Allentown homeless members

Two volunteers are needed to help our staff serve breakfast to those who come to our Community Building Center on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7:45AM - 10AM.

Philadelphia, PA

Through 4/30/19

Buildings Support Crew

This small group of volunteers help throughout the year at the D&L’s three buildings – the Emrick Technology Center (Canal Museum / D&L Office), the Welcome Center and the Museum Support Center. Tasks would include things such as indoor/outdoor painting, minor carpentry, cleaning / sorting of various items and small maintenance tasks. Under the supervision of the D&L Facilities Manager.

Easton, PA

Through 6/1/19

Hugh Moore Park Clean Up

Come out to help the D&L clean up Easton’s Hugh Moore Park, home of the National Canal Museum and the D&L Trail. Volunteers will meet at the National Canal Museum in Hugh Moore Park at 9:00 a.m. to break into groups for various activities including litter clean-up along trails and Lehigh Drive, prepping for educational field trips, clearing branches, planting flowers and more. Please wear appropriate clothes for being outside– closed-toed shoes, long pants, and long sleeve shirts work best. This is a Great American Clean Up of PA registered event. Please RSVP here. For questions, please contact the Trail Programs Manager, or call 610-923-3548, ext. 234.

Easton, PA

4/13/19 9:00 AM

Canal Life by Candlelight Gala Dinner

Join the Delaware & Lehigh NHC staff and board as we celebrate with members, friends, and donors at an immersive outdoor dining experience within Hugh Moore Park and the National Canal Museum. Help with food setup, parking, a silent auction, and managing the flow to the hands-on experiences like pulling a canal boat, blowing the conch shell, and harnessing a "mule." We will need plenty of volunteers to help with the clean up and general duties as assigned. We ask evening volunteers to wear dressy garden party attire and flats. Dinner will be provided. There are many different kinds of opportunities and different time slots available. Sign up here for a time slot that works well for you. SignUp Genius link

Easton, PA

5/16/19 1:00 PM +more

Cooking Matters: Paxinosa Elementary School 1221 Northampton St. Easton, PA

Thank you for contacting us about volunteering. If you are passionate about healthy eating, cooking, and eliminating hunger through hands-on education, then you may be interested in volunteering with our program. Cooking Matters is a 6 week cooking and nutrition education course that empowers low income families to prepare healthy and affordable meals. Our volunteer commitment is 3 hours per week for 6 consecutive weeks. The volunteer team for each course consists of a culinary instructor, nutrition instructor, classroom manager, and a coordinator (a Second Harvest Food Bank employee). All volunteers go through a 2 hour nationally developed online training and a 1 hour in person training. Volunteers work out of a nationally developed curriculum. The curriculum includes goals, objectives, talking points, and recipes for each week. The curriculum is user friendly and practical for our volunteer base consisting of busy students and professionals, as well as retirees that are looking for a less demanding volunteer opportunity. Our curriculum is implemented with a facilitated dialogue style of teaching. This means we ask that you do not lecture but rather have participant led conversations around the weekly topics. All supplies including food, equipment, paper goods, cleaning supplies, and handouts are brought to the site by the coordinator. We ask volunteers to show up to class with their instructor guide, and ready to have fun with the participants and volunteer team! The class is 2 hours long and it takes 30 minutes to set up and break down. Each week the same 10-15 participants return to class. Class time is split into 3 main parts including cooking, nutrition, and meal time. We make 3-4 recipes during the cooking portion of class. We make enough for everyone to sample (not a full meal). Our courses are in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and Bangor. We work in schools, faith- based organizations, food pantries, YMCA/YWCAs, boys and girls clubs, etc. Sometimes we have permission to work in industrial kitchens and other times we may be working on portable stove tops in a classroom. We have courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. We have 5 curriculums including Cooking Matters for Kids (3rd-5th grades), Cooking Matters for Teens (middle school ages), Cooking Matters for Parents (18 and up), Cooking Matters for Adults (18 and up), and Cooking Matters for Families (parent child teams). Our course times vary and most commonly are from 10am-12pm, 1:00-3:00, 3:30-5:30, 3:15-5:15, 4:00-6:00, or 5:00-7:00. If you are interested in volunteering, the next step is to contact Laura Scarpino at lscarpino@caclv.org to fill out an application. After you fill out the application, you will receive our volunteer openings. You can review the openings and see if there is one that works for you. Feel free to ask any questions.

Easton, PA

4/23/19 5:00 PM +more

Soccer Coaches

We are looking for 15-20 energetic, fun and engaging soccer coaches for our 2019 Spring Youth Soccer Season for children ages 3 - 12. The season begins March 25, 2019 with a coaches meeting. Games will run through May 25, 2019. The time commitment will be one practice per week (the day will be decided upon by the coach and his/her availability during the week) and games are held on Saturdays. Volunteers must be 18 years old, and will need background checks.

Easton, PA

Through 5/25/19

Healthy Kids Day

We are looking for individuals to assist with event set-up, implementation, and tear-down. This may include: directing foot traffice inside the building, assisting vendors with their activity, setting up tables and chairs, serving food, greeting the public, answering general questions and other tasks associated with the event.

Easton, PA

4/27/19 2:00 PM

Afterschool Tutor

Volunteer tutors are needed in after school programs at Paxinosa and Cheston Elementary Schools in the Easton Area School District. Tutors will provide homework help to students in grades 1-5. All tutors will receive training and require clearances. Programs typically run from October-April annually from 3:30-5pm.

Easton, PA

Through 12/31/20

Library Coordinator

The primary duty of the library/archives coordinator is to oversee the daily operations of the historical and genealogical library to provide efficient, effective, and integrated services. The coordinator works closely with the other library volunteers to guide work flows, provide leadership in development of appropriate policies and procedures, and make recommendations for service improvements. Duties include orientation of new volunteers, monitoring the development and preservation of library and archival resources, maintaining library files, and compiling data about library activities. The coordinator also participates in the daily flow of activity, assisting patrons and working on projects of interest. The library is currently open Wednesday through Friday.

Easton, PA

Through 12/31/21

Library Assistant, Historical Museum

Library Assistants perform basic computer entry, handling of correspondence, copying, and other aspects of the general care of the reading room, its customers, and the library resources. Under the direction of the senior volunteer staff, they also help patrons and researchers obtain relevant materials from the closed stacks and storage areas. As part of their job, they are exposed to a wide variety of items including original deeds, early maps, family histories, rare books, and a host of other rare and valuable documents. There is also an opportunity to gain knowledge and skill in genealogical research,. Library hours are Wednesday to Friday, 10 AM to 2:30 PM. Shift hours are negotiable from 2 ½ to 4 ½ hours/day. Volunteers are expected to work at least 2 shifts per month and preferably one shift weekly. Summer internships are available for a college students and advanced high school students. Training and ongoing direction is provided by senior staff.

Easton, PA

Through 6/30/19

Library Researcher

Library Researchers perform genealogical research as well as research into artifacts and archival materials housed in the museum. They also assist patrons in their own genealogical and other research, and obtain relevant materials from the closed stacks and storage areas for patrons. Researchers have access to a wide variety of items including original deeds, early maps, family histories, rare books, and a host of other rare and valuable documents. While training is provided, applicants are expected to have basic skills regarding library resources and research methodology. A commitment to ongoing volunteer membership is also expected. Library hours are Wednesday to Friday, 10 AM to 2:30 PM. Shift hours are negotiable from 2 ½ to 4 ½ hours/day. Volunteers are expected to work at least 2 shifts per month and preferably one shift weekly. Summer internships are available for college students and advanced high school students.

Easton, PA

Through 6/30/19

Docent/Museum Guide at Sigal Museum, Bachmann Publick House, Mixell-Illick House

Docents are the story-tellers who bring to life the displays that range from the earliest Indian inhabitants of Northampton County and early European settlers, to modern day, decorative arts, and the nation's conflicts. Must enjoy interaction with the public and be able to communicate information well. Requires standing/walking for up to 2 hours. One-on-one training is provided, and manuals and other written materials are also supplied. Morning and afternoon shifts of 3 to 4 hours are available from Wed - Sun. Volunteers work at least 2 shifts per month, and many choose to work once weekly.

Easton, PA

Through 6/30/19

Receptionist/Hospitality Host

Working in the tasteful lobby of the Sigal Museum, our receptionists are the public's initial face of the museum. They provide a warm welcome to visitors, provide informaton about the organization, its services, activities, and exhibits on the phone and face to face. They also attend to cashier needs for museum admission, donations, and memberships, and they assist patrons shopping at our beautiful shop. As the designated Easton Tourist Visitor Center, tourism information is also provided. Individuals must enjoy interaction with the public, be able to understand and communicate information well, and have basic abilities to perform cashiering duties.Training is provided. Requires short periods of standing. Morning and afternoon shifts of 3 to 4 hours are available from Wed - Sun. We encourage volunteers to work at least 2 shifts per month, and many choose to work once weekly.

Easton, PA

Through 6/30/19

Shopkeeper - Historical Museum Shop

Shop attendants provide friendly guidance and assistance in this historical museum shop featuring unique merchandise focused on local & regional history. Includes printed materials, unique art and textiles, Lenape items, toys, games and more. We value opportunities to talk with our customers and to mingle with staff and friends interested in the rich history of our area. A committee of interested shop keepers enjoys helping select merchandise for display. Training is provided. Requires short periods of standing. Morning and afternoon shifts of 3 to 4 hours are available from Wed - Sun. We encourage volunteers to work at least 2 shifts per month, and many choose to work once weekly.

Easton, PA

Through 6/1/19

Food Pantry Delivery Person with Truck

We are looking for 2 volunteers with pick-up trucks for food/donation runs on Wednesdays.Volunteers need to be able to do heavy lifting (upwards of 50-75 lbs.) multiple times during a pick-up and delivery to the pantry. These volunteers would also help to stock food items and break down boxes.

Easton, PA

4/17/19 9:00 AM +more

Adult Education Tutor

Volunteer Tutors support the mission of ProJeCt of Easton in helping individuals achieve self-sufficiency. Tutors meet with adult learners of diverse backgrounds and learning styles for a minimum of three hours per week, either on a one-on-one basis or with a group. Volunteer tutors participate in ongoing training, write appropriate lesson plans, assess student learning, record instructional time, and maintain communication with the Tutor Coordinator. Bachelor’s Degree Required Assignment Categories: Numeracy: Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry Literacy: Reading, Writing, Speaking and Listening English as a Second Language (ESL) Preparation for Citizenship

Easton, PA

Through 4/16/19

Front Desk Receptionist

We are looking for an outgoing person who can volunteer at the front desk of our Fowler Literacy Center on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This volunteer will answer phones and direct calls to the appropriate person and service, as well as assist walk-in clients with information. This volunteer also would complete a basic intake for a potential client and schedule appointments for intake sessions. Volunteers who are bilingual are preferred.

Easton, PA

Through 6/30/19

Sorting food

Volunteers are needed to sort, clean, and pack non-perishable food items in our salvage area. Volunteers will be trained and assisted by staff. Closed toe shoes are required at all times.

Phillipsburg, NJ

Through 12/31/19

Thrift Store Volunteer

Volunteers are needed to sort donations and assist with operations in our thrift store. Volunteers will be trained and assisted by staff.

Phillipsburg, NJ

Through 12/31/19

Christian Prison Ministry Volunteers Needed

Looking for Christians to hold Bible Studies in the county jail, community corrections center and recovery center. They are held seven days a week. Bilingual is not necessary. Volunteers could commit to once a month or every week but must be committed to their scheduled timeslot. Also need letter writers and mentors. We are required to have yearly training. New volunteers will be working alongside seasoned volunteers. Please review our website www.yokefellowpa.org for more information and our state website www.yokefellowship.net for information about our parent organization.

Through 12/31/30

Board Position - Registrar

Collects & manages player data; communicates with coaches; computer skills required. Oversees registration for our programs and our 3rd party registration tool. BOARD MEETINGS ARE TYPICALLY THE THIRD WEDNESDAY OF EACH MONTH AT 7 PM AND ARE HELD AT THE PUB AT WEGMANS IN ALLENTOWN.

Through 12/31/20

Board Position - Travel League Representative

Attends quarterly LVYSL (travel league) meetings & reports back to the board and travel coaches. BOARD MEETINGS ARE TYPICALLY THE THIRD WEDNESDAY OF EACH MONTH AT 7 PM AND ARE HELD AT THE PUB AT WEGMANS IN ALLENTOWN.

Through 12/31/20

Board Position - Recreation League Representative

Attends quarterly NVYSL (rec league) meetings & reports back to the board and rec coaches. BOARD MEETINGS ARE REGULARLY THE THIRD WEDNESDAY OF EACH MONTH AT 7 PM AND ARE HELD AT THE PUB AT WEGMANS IN ALLENTOWN.

Through 12/31/20

Team Manager

Be the right hand to the coach and keep all administrative materials, rosters, practice schedules, equipment, pictures and media, water, snacks and more up to date and moving forward during the season of the team.

Through 12/31/20

Coach or Assistant coach

You can be a head coach or an assistant coach in any of our programs, Intramural, Recreation, or Travel. You don't have to be experienced and we can help place you on a team that would best fit you or you can request where you'd like to help out. Find out more information on our Coaches Corner.

Through 12/31/20

Administrative Help

Being a volunteer-run organization, we can always use more helping hands. Things like assisting with registration for programs, sorting copies of flyers and other marketing materials, delivering flyers to schools, helping pump up balls and set up fields, inventory equipment, etc. We certainly can find a place for you! Find out more at our volunteer page!

Through 12/31/20

Athlete Mentors

Bethlehem Special Olympics is in need of additional mentors for our athletes who are in leadership roles. We have several types of mentor roles available including working with our Athlete Leadership Team, Global Messengers, Athletes as a Coach and more. A mentor needs to be a supporter, adviser, guide, coach, teacher, someone who gives help and advice to help a person learn a role, and can give specified training in a particular subject or event and help empower the athlete. The mentor journeys with the athlete through observations, experiences, the Athlete Leadership Training Series/ALPs University coursework, and practical application of leadership skills. Together, they experience the evolution of an athlete leader. Building leadership skills is a partnership between an athlete and a mentor and one of the most rewarding experiences ever! As new challenges or skills sets are introduced to an athlete, the mentor modifies his/her level of influence as needed. There is no magic time frame for an athlete’s acquisition of knowledge, self-exploration and leadership skills. Every athlete is different in their rate of learning and development of their skills and self-confidence. Roles of Mentors Mentors’ roles are multi-dimensional and may include, but are not limited to, the following: Finds short-term mentor(s) to assist with athlete’s desired new role if mentor’s skill-sets do not meet the athlete’s need at that time such as becoming a coach or an official Moves between helper, speech coach, facilitator, advisor, confidant, teacher and friend as needed Works one-on-one during each course and monitors follow up tasks Ensures there are adequate opportunities to provide practicum experiences Commits to a partnership in making the ALPs experiences as meaningful as possible Is an advocate at all times Ensures athlete knows about training opportunities inside and outside Special Olympics Characteristics of Good Mentors Characteristics never diminish but grow with experience. Listed are some of the most important characteristics any mentor should have: Learns everything one can about the athlete Gives encouragement and provides constructive feedback Asks the questions “why” or “how” to check the athlete’s understanding Allows athlete time to formulate answers to questions and express him or herself before intervening; provide help as needed Values athlete’s opinions and preferences Listens – people want to know what the athlete thinks, not what the mentor knows Helps athletes stay on task Fades assistance as athlete leader becomes more proficient in skills and role Represents Special Olympics professionally

Through 6/1/19

Fundraising Committee Members

Bethlehem Special Olympics is seeking additional volunteers for their Fundraising Committee. Members of the Fundraising Committee work to ensure we have enough funding each year to run our program. They plan and facilitate all our Fundraising events. Without these events we would not be able to run all of the programs, events, and activities that we currently have. Members generally only coordinate one event and help with other events.

Through 7/31/19

Special Event Assistance

Volunteers are needed to assist with special programs and events throughout the school year. Examples could include Kindergarten Transition events, wellness night and more! Assitance could include registration, set-up/take-down, greeting guests, monitoring raffles, etc. Contact us for more information on events and dates!

Through 6/30/19

Assistant Manager for Bethlehem Special Olympics

Bethlehem Special Olympics is in need of an Assistant Manager who would be responsible for assisting the program manager in all aspects of local program management and preparing to transition into the Program Manager's role as part of the program's succession plan. While this is not a specific board opportunity it is a great leadership opportunity to be on the local management team. Bethlehem Special Olympics is run entirely by volunteers and is a year round program providing local sport competition to people with Intellectual Disabilities of all ages.

Through 12/31/19

Competition Coordinator for Bethlehem Special Olympics

Bethlehem Special Olympics is in need of a Competition Coordinator who would be responsible for all aspects of sports competition for local program coaches and athletes. Monthly management team meetings are required while most of the work is done on your own time. While this is not a specific board opportunity it is a great leadership opportunity to be on the local management team. The Competition Coordinator needs to be excellent on the computer (email, Excel) and good with learning new software programs. Additional help would be provided for the first year. Bethlehem Special Olympics is run entirely by volunteers and is a year round program providing local sport competition to people with Intellectual Disabilities of all ages. Please contact us and become a part of a winning team!

Through 12/31/19

Deliver the Gift of Life. Literally!

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. *Deliver blood & related products from blood drives near you to the American Red Cross Donation Center (700 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia) and/or from the Donation Center to area hospitals -- LITERALLY DELIVERING THE GIFT OF LIFE! *Use your own vehicle (reimbursement available) or a Red Cross owned and branded vehicle (gas & tolls covered.) *Schedule your own pick-up days and routes; typical drive about 2-4 hours round trip; most volunteers drive twice a month. *Work alone or with a partner Volunteer Navigator of your choosing. *All training provided free of charge, including AED/CPR First Aid training for qualified volunteers. *Qualifications: Valid state driver's license, proof of insurance, and 3+ years driving with clean record. If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between) -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Through 12/12/21

Our Ambassadors don't get sashes, but maybe they should.

AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA -- From Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between. Do you like to help people AND save lives? Help deliver the gift of life. Literally! https://youtu.be/gC4Me4dL-IY If so, the Red Cross Blood Donor Ambassador role may be for you! As a Donor Ambassador you help by providing excellent and professional customer service at area blood drives near you to enhance the entire donor experience. You get the BIG DESK and check folks in when they arrive....with a smile and thank you. :-) Manage the registration desk and reception area by welcoming each donor -- ensuring each donor is warmly greeted and assisting with the initial intake. Manage the hospitality experience by offering refreshments to donors, thanking them for their contribution, and alerting staff immediately if a donor shows signs of feeling unwell. Exhibit key courtesies: respect, compassion, communication, collaboration, competence. Expectations: One or two 4-6 hour shifts per month -- sign up for only those drives that are convenient to you! Professional, clear and diplomatic communication skills. Commitment to the mission of the American Red Cross -- all training provided free! If you are interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity -- or any of our volunteer roles throughout Eastern Pennsylvania (from Philadelphia to Allentown to the Poconos and everywhere in between) -- please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or contact us by clicking the Express Interest button below...

Through 12/12/21

Volunteer Coordinator for Bethlehem Special Olympics

Bethlehem Special Olympics is in need of a Volunteer Coordinator to handle the coordination of finding volunteers. The Volunteer Coordinator would be responsible for the recruitment, retention, and recognition of local program volunteers including: - Ensuring that the program maintains a full complement of qualified and committed volunteers to support the program's needs. - Identifying and mainting a list of local volunteer opportunities - Understand the roles and responsibilities of all local program volunteer positions - Develop volunteer recruitment materials specific to your local program - Initiate and coordinate volunteer recognition activities - Monitor and follow up on all volunteer inquiries There is currently an interim Volunteer Coordinator as well as another support volunteer who has been doing a wonderful job of monitoring and following up on volunteer inquiries and getting new volunteers through our volunteer process. Most of the work is done one your own time so it's very flexible in terms of working around schedules. We are looking for someone who is excellent with email, written and verbal communication, and can quickly catch on to learning our database. Must be able to attend te Management Team Meetings, normally held on the 2nd Monday each month from 6:30-8:30pm.

Through 2/24/20

